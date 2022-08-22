Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 11,759 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up about 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $55,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $11,322,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.8 %

CHE opened at $486.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.42. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

