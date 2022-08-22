Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $102,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 368,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,845,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

