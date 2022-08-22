Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.26. 180,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,998,521. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

