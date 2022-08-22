Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Trimmed by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,514,000 after purchasing an additional 847,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 805,907 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,508,000 after purchasing an additional 336,165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,792,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,841,000 after buying an additional 273,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 241,494 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.