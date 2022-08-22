Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $116,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $5.43 on Monday, hitting $253.13. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.