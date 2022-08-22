Veritaseum Price Hits $33.27 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $71.52 million and approximately $5,097.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for about $33.27 or 0.00155785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003719 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080268 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

