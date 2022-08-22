Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,762,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

