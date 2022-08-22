Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.73.

TSE:VET traded up C$1.08 on Monday, reaching C$34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$34.59.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270. In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

