Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.40% of Via Renewables worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Via Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Via Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Via Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.3 %

Via Renewables Announces Dividend

Shares of VIA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.80. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,960. The stock has a market cap of $315.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Via Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is 98.65%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

