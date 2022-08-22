Vicus Capital Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.