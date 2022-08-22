Vicus Capital Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,968. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

