Vicus Capital Buys 1,719 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 107,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.24. 68,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.