Vicus Capital Buys 1,798 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,488 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.