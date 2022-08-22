Vicus Capital Buys 7,786 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,815 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 135,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

