Vicus Capital Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.49. 63,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

