Vicus Capital Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 990,353 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

