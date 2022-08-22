Vicus Capital Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.93. 450,461 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

