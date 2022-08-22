Vicus Capital Raises Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

