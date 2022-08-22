Vicus Capital Sells 317 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE PRU traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

