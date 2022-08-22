Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 738.5% during the first quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 846,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $187,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,090,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $907,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE:V opened at $210.12 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.