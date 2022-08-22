Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,608 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 846,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $187,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

