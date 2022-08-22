Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.13. The company has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

