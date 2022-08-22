Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.18

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 44547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

