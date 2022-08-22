Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.18

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 44547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
