Volex (LON:VLX) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Volex from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Volex Stock Performance

Shares of Volex stock opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.67) on Friday. Volex has a one year low of GBX 209 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 494.70 ($5.98). The company has a market cap of £481.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,023.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.19.

Volex Increases Dividend

About Volex

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

