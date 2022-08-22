Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Tops $74.73 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $74.73 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00127014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00081474 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

