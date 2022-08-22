Wall Street Games Market Capitalization Achieves $720,365.43 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $720,365.43 and approximately $297,496.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00777439 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wall Street Games Profile
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Buying and Selling Wall Street Games
