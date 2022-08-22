Warburg Research Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HLE opened at €69.85 ($71.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.00. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €51.82 ($52.88) and a 1 year high of €71.40 ($72.86).

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.