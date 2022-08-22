Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 3.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Waste Management worth $75,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WM. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.90. 23,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

