Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,528 shares during the quarter. Weibo comprises about 1.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Weibo worth $44,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,933,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 961,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. 6,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,343. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

