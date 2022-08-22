WePower Trading Down 17% This Week (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. WePower has a total market capitalization of $430,946.57 and approximately $170.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

