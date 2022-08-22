Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 328,481 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

