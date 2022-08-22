WeTrust (TRST) Reaches Market Cap of $191,293.28

WeTrust (TRST) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $191,293.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00100069 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

