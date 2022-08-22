Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$67.00. The company traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 33700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

