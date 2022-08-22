Wilder World (WILD) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Wilder World (WILD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Wilder World has a total market cap of $26.71 million and $717,966.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

