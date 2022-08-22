William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,865 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Salesforce worth $234,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,159. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.39. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

