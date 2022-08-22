William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 243,985 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,985 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Globant worth $333,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $750,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.59. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

