William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $162.72 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.03% of Lincoln Electric worth $162,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.06. 806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.