William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $197.22 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,188 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.11% of Entegris worth $197,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Entegris by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.87. 15,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,770. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

