William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $277.45 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,857,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,829,587 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up about 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $277,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,283 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,952,000 after acquiring an additional 990,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. 24,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,793. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

