William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,496 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of PayPal worth $167,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.61. 274,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615,709. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

