William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 289,009 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,009 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $220,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NICE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $220.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day moving average of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.75.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

