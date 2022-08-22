WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $47.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.