Wrapped NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $38.37 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $22.88 or 0.00107615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.37 million and $36.81 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

