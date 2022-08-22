YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $9.01

YF Link (YFL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00042696 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $491,201.35 and approximately $54.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00128992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080746 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

