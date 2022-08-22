Yield Guild Games (YGG) Reaches Market Cap of $68.38 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $68.38 million and $23.95 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
