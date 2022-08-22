Yield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116,270.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170,575.53 and $116,270.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00129113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00079965 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.