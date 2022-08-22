Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144.51 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $485.24 million and $144.51 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00501457 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.94 or 0.02025706 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005376 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,491,638,845 coins and its circulating supply is 13,200,171,692 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.