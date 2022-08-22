Zipmex Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,460.00 (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $10,460.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Zipmex

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

