Zipmex Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,460.00 (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $10,460.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Zipmex
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Zipmex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.