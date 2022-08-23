0Chain Reaches Market Cap of $6.94 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $36,064.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00065214 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.