10,400 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Unilever comprises 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 69.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 374,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $56.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.